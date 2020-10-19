Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 39.1% in September

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 133,309 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 384,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 106,067 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

