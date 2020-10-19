NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $552.46 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

