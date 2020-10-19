NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

SLQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised NYSE:SLQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NYSE:SLQT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -122.19. NYSE:SLQT has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NYSE:SLQT will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

