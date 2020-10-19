Observer Market Cap Tops $7.68 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $261,658.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

