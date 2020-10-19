Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,676 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 79.8% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 289,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,221,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.26.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

