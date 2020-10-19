ODUWA (OWC) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $24,044.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00003957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,634.56 or 0.99998568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00048787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00030308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00126444 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

