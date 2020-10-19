OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in September

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OMRON alerts:

OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.52. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OMRON will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.