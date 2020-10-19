OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $19.75 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

