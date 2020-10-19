Oppenheimer Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.38.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,471,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,249,000 after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

