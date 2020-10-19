Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in September

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Opsens from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647. Opsens has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the interventional cardiology market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

