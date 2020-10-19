OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,100. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

