Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,011,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

