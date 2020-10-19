OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Up to $13.81

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.81, but opened at $16.18. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 121,069 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

The company has a market cap of $988.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth about $726,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

