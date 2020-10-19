ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $279.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 510,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth $39,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

