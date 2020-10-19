Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.45. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 923 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORGO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Monday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

