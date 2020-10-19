OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PROSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC raised OTCMKTS:PROSY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut OTCMKTS:PROSY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $19.68 on Thursday. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

