P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

Shares of P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $5.16. P & F Industries shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of P & F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get P & F Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

About P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.