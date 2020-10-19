Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 998,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.74. 3,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,349. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

