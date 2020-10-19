Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019 following which, it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed drug Exparel. It's label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia is expected to further boost sales. Pacira’s agreement with Nuance for the development and commercialization of Exparel in China is a tailwind too. However, it remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth, which is a concern. Thus, any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have gone up ahead of Q3 earnings results. Pacira has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

PCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities raised Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -223.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,845 shares of company stock worth $14,483,304. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the second quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

