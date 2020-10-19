PAL Network (PAL) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $102,041.51 and $942.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, DEx.top and DOBI trade. In the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, DDEX, IDEX, CPDAX, Kyber Network, DEx.top, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

