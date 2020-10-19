Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist cut their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $132,015.00. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,273 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 61.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Palomar by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 46.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

