Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Raised to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMRF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.29.

PRMRF opened at $1.92 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $256.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

