Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 101.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.63, for a total value of $32,906,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $390.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $389.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.