Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 52-Week High at $390.00

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $390.00 and last traded at $387.11, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $381.80.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.91.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $137,884,150. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after purchasing an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

