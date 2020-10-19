Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sets New 52-Week High at $390.00

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $390.00 and last traded at $387.11, with a volume of 438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $381.80.
Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.
The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.91.
In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $137,884,150. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,178,000 after purchasing an additional 890,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after purchasing an additional 493,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after purchasing an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 392,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.