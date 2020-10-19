PDS Planning Inc Acquires 276 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.35. 105,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

