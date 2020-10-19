PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 729 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $550.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

