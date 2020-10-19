PDS Planning Inc Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 26.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.04. 112,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,445,010. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.