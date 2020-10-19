PDS Planning Inc Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 74,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,555. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.87.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

