PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,387,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after acquiring an additional 631,200 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,259,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,589,000 after acquiring an additional 251,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Paypal stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.12. The company had a trading volume of 146,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,150. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

In other Paypal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

