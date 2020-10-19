PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.62.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $144.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,216. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.41.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.