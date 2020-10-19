PDS Planning Inc Buys 4,132 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 685.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 895,300 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,488,000 after acquiring an additional 565,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.13. 5,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

