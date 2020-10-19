PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 236.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,223,000 after buying an additional 388,712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 149.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 81.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

AEP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,315. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.