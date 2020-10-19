PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 26.7% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 90,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.88.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 75,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

