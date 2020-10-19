PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,410. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.08. The firm has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

