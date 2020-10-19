PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 75.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,977,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,605 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14,972.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 478,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,099. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $117.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

