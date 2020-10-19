PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $255,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.32. 12,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

