PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

