PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $80.61. 91,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,141. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

