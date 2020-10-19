PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 27,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,271. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.