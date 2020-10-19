PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 1.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 329.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

REET stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,717. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

