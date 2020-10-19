PDS Planning Inc Has $1 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.14. The stock had a trading volume of 196,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,066,647. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.