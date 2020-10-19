PDS Planning Inc Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

