PDS Planning Inc Has $323,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.68. 180,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,156,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

