PDS Planning Inc Has $462,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.29. 444,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,025,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.