PDS Planning Inc Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.92. 1,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.