PDS Planning Inc Has $590,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,041,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 285,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,084.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 130,114 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,147,000.

SPHD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

