PDS Planning Inc Has $8.07 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.07. 14,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,652. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

