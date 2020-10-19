PDS Planning Inc Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,743,785. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.12 and a 52 week high of $310.01. The firm has a market cap of $831.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.09.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

