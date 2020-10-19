PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after purchasing an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.87. 43,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

