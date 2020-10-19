PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.67. 14,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.